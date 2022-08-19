Stifel Nicolaus Trims Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Target Price to C$0.80

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

USA opened at C$0.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.59 and a 1-year high of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

