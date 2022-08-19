StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HTA. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Healthcare Trust of America Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Trust of America

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $4.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,490,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,537,000.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

