StockNews.com Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

ENLC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,517. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 376,025 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

