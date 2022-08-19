StockNews.com Downgrades Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) to Sell

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $223.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.13.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Party City Holdco by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,993 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Party City Holdco by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

