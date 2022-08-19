StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

