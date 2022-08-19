StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
