StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $102.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

