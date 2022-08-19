StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly Price Performance

PBPB stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 23,482 shares of company stock worth $130,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

