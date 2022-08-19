StockNews.com Lowers Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance
NGS stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
