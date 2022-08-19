StockNews.com Upgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FLWS. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.2 %
FLWS stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $628.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Featured Articles
