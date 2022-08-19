StockNews.com Upgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLWS. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.88.

FLWS stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $628.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,807 shares during the period.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

