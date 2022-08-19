StockNews.com Upgrades AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $130.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

