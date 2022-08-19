StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to “Hold”

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $83.82. 180,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,256. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

