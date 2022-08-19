StockNews.com Upgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LRN stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Stride by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stride by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

