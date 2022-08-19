StockNews.com Upgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Buy

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride Price Performance

LRN stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Stride has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.90 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Stride by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Stride by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.