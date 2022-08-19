StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. StoneCo updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

StoneCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About StoneCo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in StoneCo by 281.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

