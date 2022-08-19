Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 2,380 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.84. 29,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,539. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.