Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,025 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,250 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 761,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,429,264. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

