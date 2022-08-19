Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys New Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 25,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

