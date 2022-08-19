Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 109,129 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.05. 18,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,192. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

