Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.9% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $60,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 69,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,473. The company has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,933. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

