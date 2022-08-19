Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,137. The firm has a market cap of $233.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

