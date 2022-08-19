Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.89. 150,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,558,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

