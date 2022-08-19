Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. 186,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,853,880. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.63.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

