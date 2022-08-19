Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $244,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Boeing by 104.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:BA traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,379. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.