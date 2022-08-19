Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $607,000 Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 6,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Articles

