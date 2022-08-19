Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $607,000 Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000.
Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 6,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $24.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at $147,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.