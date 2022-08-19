Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 233.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSOS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,925. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02.

