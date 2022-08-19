Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 100,000 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 840.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 189,814 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 3.6 %

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. 58,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

