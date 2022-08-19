Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,551 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avantor by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Avantor to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. 102,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.96. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

