Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,900 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

NYSE DM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 136,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,044. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Desktop Metal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

