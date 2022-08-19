Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 1,699 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,598. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.