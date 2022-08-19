Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DM. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 7.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 136,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.