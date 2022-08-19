Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,065. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

