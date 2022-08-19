Stream Protocol (STPL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,745.00

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $21,745.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003713 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

