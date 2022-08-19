Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cowen currently has $2.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut Stronghold Digital Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 270.2% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95,307 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

