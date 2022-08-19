Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 47% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $383,330.14 and $2.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

