Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $16.38. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 131,417 shares.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.64.
Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.
Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.
