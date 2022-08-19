Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $16.38. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 131,417 shares.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $404,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 407.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.