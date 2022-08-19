Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.50 at Desjardins

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMMCF opened at $14.91 on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

