Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Super Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Super Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.59. Super Group has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $11.09.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.69 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Super Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after purchasing an additional 453,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

