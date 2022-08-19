Supreme Finance (HYPE) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Supreme Finance has a market cap of $28.79 million and $224,461.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Supreme Finance has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00782769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Supreme Finance Coin Profile

Supreme Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,863,332 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

