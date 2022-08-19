sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $103.19 million and $41.20 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,334.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003726 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00127437 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033291 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074220 BTC.
About sUSD
sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 102,928,119 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.
sUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
