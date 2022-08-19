Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $199.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

