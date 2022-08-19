SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 11,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 68,648 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.90.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of SVF Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SVF Investment by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.