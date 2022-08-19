Swerve Price Down 30.5% This Week (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,586,480 coins and its circulating supply is 17,366,553 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swerve

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

