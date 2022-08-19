Synchrony Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 36,682 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 587% compared to the average daily volume of 5,339 put options.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. 98,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.