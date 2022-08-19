Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.0 %

SNPS stock opened at $373.32 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock worth $23,155,369. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synopsys by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after buying an additional 66,469 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

