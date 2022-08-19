Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Synopsys Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $373.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.10. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.
In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
