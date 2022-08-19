Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $373.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.10. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 70.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.