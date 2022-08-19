Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of SNPS traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

