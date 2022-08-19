Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.
Shares of SNPS traded down $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.
In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
