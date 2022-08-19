Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS stock traded down $10.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.79. 11,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,131. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.10. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $23,155,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

