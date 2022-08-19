Synthetify Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $858,281.60 and $87,902.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002169 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.66 or 0.00808021 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Synthetify
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Synthetify Coin Trading
