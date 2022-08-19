T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Moffett Nathanson from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $146.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $147.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

