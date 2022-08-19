Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,649 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $89.27 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

