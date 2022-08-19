Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $128.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 108,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after buying an additional 45,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

